All Star series of Love Island ‘in development at ITV’ – with Maura Higgins at the top of their wish list

An All Star series of Love Island is reportedly in development at ITV, and Maura Higgins is at the top of their wish list.

According to The Sun, the new show could air in 2024 – and fill feature some of the show’s sexiest stars from over the years.

A source said: “Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.”

“This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.”

“The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around,” the insider continued.

“Women like Maura, Sophie [Piper] and India [Reynolds] would be top of ITV’s wish list, while male stars including former 2017 series winner Kem Cetinay and fan favourite Scott Thomas, who was in the show in 2016, are also on the wish list.”

The news comes after ITV filmed an All Stars version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here last year, which is set to air this summer.

The source added: “ITV want to see how well their All Stars version of I’m A Celebrity goes down before they start moving forward with Love Island.”

“They will be watching very closely how the public and fans react and will be taking down notes.”