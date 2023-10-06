Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary break their silence on alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have broken their silence on an alleged plot to kidnap their fellow co-host Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning hosts opened today’s show with a heartfelt message supporting Holly, who remains at home under police protection.

Dermot began saying, “We’re not going to talk much about it but we have to start with the story of one of our own,” before Alison continued, “We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family’.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also appeared on today’s This Morning, where he shared his thoughts on the situation.

The politician said he was “so sorry to hear about everything that is going on with Holly”, stating “I wanted to send my best to her and her family and to all of you.”

Dermot and Alison responded positively, saying: “We appreciate that. And she will appreciate that as well.”

According to The UK Sun, a 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the This Morning presenter.

Holly was stopped moments before going on the ITV show on Thursday, after police contacted producers about the alleged plot.

Gavin Plumb, 36, is the alleged suspect behind the violent plan and appeared in court on Friday.

The father-of-one appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of offences including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

According to MailOnline, the court heard that the accused was found in possession of weapons and had contacted a hitman in the US to kill the TV presenter.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.

Meanwhile, Holly remains under police protection at her home in London, where she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

In Holly’s absence, Alison Hammond has stepped in to replace her on This Morning alongside Josie Gibson until it is safe for her to return.