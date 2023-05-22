Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary address Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning as they fill in for Holly Willoughby

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary addressed Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning on Monday, as they hosted the first episode since he announced his departure.

On Saturday, the TV presenter confirmed he was stepping down as the host of the popular programme with “immediate effect”, after 21 years.

After Phillip announced his departure, ITV confirmed his co-host Holly Willoughby will stay on the show, and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” in the interim.

However, the presenter is taking early half-term holiday leave this week, and will return on June 5.

Amid Holly’s absence, Alison and Dermot stepped in to host the show today.

Opening the show, Alison told viewers: “Now we can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who’s spent the last two decades sitting on This Morning’s sofa, Phillip Schofield.”

For anyone who missed it; – Todays This Morning intro with no people in it (usually has Phillip, Holly, Alison and Dermot) – Alison and Dermot’s “tribute” to Phillip Schofield #thismorning pic.twitter.com/gruHKzXpKc — Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 22, 2023

Dermot continued: “As a show, everyone on and off the screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he has done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years.”

Alison added: “Quite simply we all know he is one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had and we and all the team wish him all the best for the future.”

Alison and Dermot have been hosting This Morning on Fridays since 2021, when they replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Phillip announced his departure from This Morning in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

He wrote: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” the 61-year-old added.

Holly then said in a statement: “Hi guys. It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

“The sofa won’t feel the same without him,” she added.

His departure comes amid rumours of a feud between Phillip and Holly, who have co-hosted the ITV breakfast show since 2009.