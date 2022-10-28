Alison Hammond addresses speculation she ‘secretly hates’ Dermot O’Leary

Alison Hammond has finally addressed speculation she “hates” her This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary.

The popular presenters replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as hosts of the show’s Friday slot last year.

However, the pair have been dogged by rumours they’ve struggled to “hit it off” behind the scenes.

Speaking out about the rumours for the first time, Alison said she thinks it’s “hilarious” that people think they have “beef”.

Speaking on the Saving Grace podcast, the 47-year-old said: “I can’t tell you how wrong they actually are. I love the fact that people think that.”

“I’m gonna keep that going. Go ‘babes, people think we hate each other, let’s do a couple of things on the telly like stand further apart.’ Like we’re still distancing!”

“But seriously I love the fact people think we’ve got beef, it’s hilarious,” she confessed.

“Honestly I can’t tell you how much I love that man, he’s so funny.”

Earlier this year, ITV were forced to respond to claims of behind-the-scenes “tension” between the This Morning duo.

At the time, a source had told MailOnline: “They came from very different backgrounds.”

“Dermot has been a big star for many years and has presented some big shows, while Alison has always wanted a less high-profile career and has far less experience.”

“They are impatient with one another, mainly because they do things so differently. It has led to on-set bickering and awkward tensions off-air.”

In response to the report, a spokesman for This Morning insisted the presenting duo have developed a “firm friendship” over the past year.

In a statement, they said: “Alison and Dermot have developed a firm friendship and their chemistry has proved a ratings success. Since the pandemic ended, the pair are able to enjoy socialising together post the show.”

Dermot has also previously discussed reports that he and Alison had not had an easy start to their co-presenting job.

He told Fabulous magazine last September: “We never got to pilot, we’d never read a script through, we didn’t even have lunch together.”

“We literally met for the first time in 15 years or so and that morning we presented two-and-a-half hours of live television together.”

“The idea that there wouldn’t be a period of getting to know each other is insane.”