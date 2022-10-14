Alison Hammond addresses NTAs loss after Ant and Dec scoop ‘Best Presenter’ award AGAIN

Alison Hammond has addressed her NTAs loss after Ant and Dec scooped the Best Presenter award again.

The presenting duo have won the best TV presenter award at the National Television Awards for the past 21 years.

The pair were nominated three times for two awards at last night’s show – and won Best TV Presenter and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A host of famous faces had tipped Alison to win Best TV Presenter at the 2022 National Television Awards, ending Ant and Dec’s 20-year reign.

Speaking on This Morning, which she co-hosts with Dermot O’Leary, Alison said: “We are so very, very grateful. You are officially watching Britain’s best daytime show everyone! Thank you so much for voting.”

Dermot joked: ” think I speak for all of us when I say, ‘I don’t want to go to school today mum.”

“I’ll be honest with you,” Alison told Dermot. “You were the funniest partner, you sat next to me all yesterday and you just made me laugh throughout the whole show.”

“But the funniest moment was – obviously I was up for an award – and I heard ‘Ant and Dec’ being called but I heard ‘Alison’. In my head, I heard ‘Alison.'”

“So then I reached across to Dermot and said, ‘Did they say Alison?’ and Dermot went, ‘No. They didn’t say Alison.’ I was so shameful. It’s so embarrassing!”

“I wasn’t joking. I said ‘Did they say Alison babes?’ and you went ‘no’. But what a great night! We are truly, truly, the whole team, they all work incredibly hard. We are so grateful for this award.”

Taking to the stage to accept This Morning’s award for Daytime, Alison said: “We all know I should have won one of these as well – you know what?”

“Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant and Dec are great, but I should have got one!”

Fans took to Twitter to agree with Alison that she should have won the award for Best TV Presenter.

One Twitter user wrote: “Alison Hammond winning would have been a breathe of fresh air,” while a second said: “So so boring Ant & Dec winning best tv presenter every single year, truly Alison Hammond deserved to break that spell.”

Alison Hammond winning would have been a breathe of fresh air #NTAs pic.twitter.com/faFMKb4q2y — Alex (@alexr_241) October 13, 2022

So so boring Ant & Dec winning best tv presenter every single year, truly Alison Hammond deserved to break that spell #NTAs — George🌴 (@georgenewsome_) October 13, 2022

Catching up on the nta’s and Alison Hammond saying “let’s be honest I should of won one of these” couldnt be more true she an actual national treasure #NTAs #NTAAwards pic.twitter.com/7NNPxs4Q0b — Montel (@montel96_) October 13, 2022

Me when Ant & Dec was called out instead of Alison Hammond #NTAs #NTAs2022 pic.twitter.com/wivJR1IFh3 — Sinead Farrelly (@sinead_farrelly) October 13, 2022

Alison Hammond is just brilliant she should’ve got an award — Hannah 🙂 | 15 days 👻 (@RaaRaaPatracleo) October 13, 2022