Alicia Vikander reveals Michael Fassbender surprised her with the ‘perfect’ birthday gift

Alicia Vikander has revealed her husband Michael Fassbender recently surprised her with the “perfect” birthday gift.

The actress turned 32 on October 3, and Michael whisked her off on a trip to her native Sweden – so she could see her family after months of separation.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: “My husband surprised me with a trip to Sweden.”

“[I] landed, I got a COVID test and was negative so I was able to hang out with my mum and my dad and a lot of family members I haven’t seen in a long time. So that was kind of a perfect gift.”

The news comes after Alicia recently gushed about life in lockdown with her Irish husband.

The couple, who tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2017, have been enjoying spending time at their home in Lisbon over the past few months – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Alicia said: “Being at home has been fantastic, the one silver lining in this very tough situation the world has been going through.”

“The wonderful thing for me is being able to stop working and being at home with my husband and making sure my family is good.”

“When you strip everything away, I realised I really care about things that make me happy like gardening, cooking, reading and writing.”

Alicia continued: “Being completely still for a change, I started to fall in love again with what I do for a living and watching a lot of amazing old classic films. I go downstairs and Michael says, ‘We are like a Netflix couple’.

“It’s been another kind of learning, but I’m really enjoying that side of everyday life.”

“I’ve never been at home for this long but the good thing is if you are happy it can turn into something romantic and the fact that we haven’t strangled each other is a very good sign.”

