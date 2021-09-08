Home Top Story Alicia Vikander confirms she’s welcomed her first child with Michael Fassbender

The couple were recently spotted holding a baby in Paris

Kendra Becker | Editor
Michael Fassbender and his wife Alicia Vikander | BRIAN MCEVOY

Alicia Vikander has finally confirmed she’s welcomed her first child with Michael Fassbender.

The actress shared the exciting news during an interview with People, as she discussed the wonders of motherhood.

The 32-year-old said: “I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general. That’s pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

The news comes after the couple were recently spotted with a baby while Alicia was filming her upcoming HBO series Irma Vep in Paris.

Fans had no idea if the pair were expecting, as they never announced a pregnancy or confirmed their plans to become parents.

Alicia and Michael met while starring on the set of the 2016 romantic drama The Light Between Oceans, which they both starred in.

The notoriously private couple tied the knot in Ibiza in 2017, and they have been living in Lisbon, Portugal ever since.

