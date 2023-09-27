Alexandra Burke welcomes second child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has welcomed her second child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The X Factor star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the happy news with her 279k followers.

She wrote: “Feeling so blessed. We are now a family of four 🥹 Welcome to the world our little peanut 🤍”

Alexandra was first linked to Darren, who hails from Bray, in May 2021.

One month later, the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap with Alexandra on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their first child together last July, but they have not yet revealed their baby’s name or gender.

Back in March, Alexandra and Darren sparked rumours they secretly tied the knot.

Taking to Instagram to mark her first Mother’s Day, Alexandra referred to Darren as her “hubby” in a sweet post.

She wrote: “My first Mother’s Day as your mama… 🥹 Feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved.”

“My little baby Grape – thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I thought I never could… I am so lucky to be your mum,” she continued.

“To my mummy. Happy heavenly Mother’s Day. I’m thinking of you always and I hope I’m making you proud.”

“I wish you were here to see this bundle of joy who is helping to heal my heart everyday. 🤍🕊️”