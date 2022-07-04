Alexandra Burke welcomes first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has welcomed her first child with her Irish footballer beau Darren Randolph.

The couple, who were first linked last May, took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the exciting news.

Alongside a photo of their newborn’s feet, they wrote: “Welcome to the world our little grape 🥰 We already love you more than words can say 🍇🌎🤍”

Alexandra, who shot to fame after winning X Factor in 2008, shared her pregnancy news on Valentine’s Day.

In a heartwarming video, the 33-year-old showed off her growing baby bump as Darren embraced the mum-to-be.

She captioned the clip: “Due June 2022 🥰”

Alexandra was first linked to the Bray native last May.

One month later, the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap with Alexandra on Instagram.

Congratulations to the new parents!