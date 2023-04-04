Alexandra Burke expecting second child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has announced she’s expecting her second child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The X Factor star, who welcomed her first child with the goalkeeper last July, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Posting sweet photos from a maternity shoot, the singer wrote: “We are so excited to do this all again 🤍.”

The news comes just weeks after the couple sparked rumours they secretly tied the knot.

Last month, Alexandra shared photos from her first Mother’s Day as a mum, and referred to Darren as her “hubby” in the post.

She wrote: “My first Mother’s Day as your mama… 🥹 Feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved.”

“My little baby Grape – thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I thought I never could… I am so lucky to be your mum,” she continued.

“To my mummy. Happy heavenly Mother’s Day. I’m thinking of you always and I hope I’m making you proud.”

“I wish you were here to see this bundle of joy who is helping to heal my heart everyday. 🤍🕊️”

Alexandra was first linked to Darren, who hails from Bray, in May 2021.

One month later, the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap with Alexandra on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their first child together last July, but they have not yet revealed their baby’s name or gender.