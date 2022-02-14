Alexandra Burke expecting first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke is expecting her first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday morning, marking their first Valentine’s Day together.

In a heartwarming video, the former X Factor winner showed off her growing baby bump as Darren embraced the mum-to-be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandraburke)

In the caption, the 33-year-old revealed she’s due to give birth in June.

The singer was first linked to the Bray native last May.

One month later, the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap with Alexandra on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇪Darren Randolph 🇺🇸 (@_darrenrandolph)

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: