Alexandra Burke confirms romance with Irish footballer

Alexandra Burke has confirmed her romance with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The singer was first linked to the Bray native last month, following her split from Rotherham United defender Angus MacDonald.

Darren, who is West Ham’s goalkeeper, shared a loved-up snap with the former X Factor winner to Instagram over the weekend – confirming their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇪Darren Randolph 🇺🇸 (@_darrenrandolph)

He captioned the post: “💫 London date night ✨ 🥰”.

A source previously told The Sun: “It’s early days and Alexandra has deliberately taken things incredibly slowly.”

“They’ve had a series of dates but not been able to meet up as much as they would have wanted due to her hectic work schedule and the Covid restrictions.”

The source continued: “Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming.” “Things are going really well. They’re super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she’s now helping him redecorate his mansion.” “She’s making his bachelor pad more homely and adding a much-needed feminine touch,” they added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇪Darren Randolph 🇺🇸 (@_darrenrandolph)