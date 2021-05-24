Alex Rodriguez shares cryptic post as Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez has shared a cryptic post following Jennifer Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck.

The former baseball star and the singer announced their split last month after a two-year engagement.

J-Lo has since sparked rumours she’s reunited with her famous ex Ben, who she ended her two-year engagement with in 2004 – and the couple were spotted hanging out in Miami on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, A-Rod shared a quote about “new beginnings”.

It read: “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearly out of my life.”

“New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

This comes after a source told E! News: “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on.”

“He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

According to the insider, Alex is “saddened” by Jennifer and Ben’s reunion, and he has reportedly reached out to Jennifer to let her know “he’s upset”.

“She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done,” the source added.