Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals she’s pregnant after suffering two miscarriages

The couple are expecting their fifth child

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expecting another baby.

The 36-year-old announced the exciting news on Instagram, after she suffered two miscarriages last year.

Sharing a video of her listening to their baby’s heartbeat, Hilaria wrote: “Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel.”

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again,” she added.

Alec and Hilaria already share four children – Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1.

Hilaria made the announcement four months after she suffered a miscarriage back in November 2019.

The couple were expecting a baby girl, but they sadly lost her four months into Hilaria’s pregnancy.

The devastating news came just months after they suffered another miscarriage in April 2019.

