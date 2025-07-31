Alec Baldwin’s civil suit in Rust case dismissed by judge

Alec Baldwin’s civil case, which claimed slander and malicious prosecution in relation to Rust’s on-set shooting, has been dismissed by a New Mexico judge.

Judge Casey Fitch ordered the lawsuit be dismissed without prejudice after concluding that no “significant action” had taken place in the complaint over a period of more than 180 days.

In January 2025, Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit against Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, sheriff’s investigators, county authorities, and special prosecutor Kari Morrissey.

After involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped in July 2024, he accused them of defaming him, mishandling evidence, and plotting to pursue criminal proceedings for personal or political gain.

Luke Nikas, his primary attorney, stated that settlement negotiations are still in progress and that, should a settlement not be achieved, the lawsuit might be refiled.

This comes after all charges against Alec were dismissed in July last year.

The trial was dismissed after three days, following Alec’s lawyers’ allegation that police hid evidence of the source of the live round that killed Halyna.

The lawyers claimed the Santa Fe police took live rounds as evidence in the case but failed to list them in the investigation file.

They also failed to disclose their existence to defence lawyers.

They also alleged the rounds were evidence that came from Seth Kenney, the movie’s prop supplier, who gave the bullet that killed Ms Hutchins.

The prop supplier denied this claim and he was not charged in the case.

The Colt .45 rounds were handed into the Sheriff’s Office on 6 March by Troy Teske, a friend of Thell Reed, the stepfather of “Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez.

They were given to the office the same day the armourer was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Ms Hutchins’ death.

Marissa Poppel, a technician at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, testified before the judge that the rounds were not hidden from Alec.

She also testified that she was told to file them, giving details on how they were obtained under a different case number from the Rust case.

She also disputed the claim that the Colt .45 ammunition matched the round that killed the cinematographer.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey had questioned the claim that the evidence was hidden from Alec.

They also accused Ms Gutierrez of bringing the live rounds onto the set – which she has denied.

Prosecutors alleged that Alec played a role in the death of Halyna due to the irresponsible handling of a gun.

His lawyers said Mr Baldwin was failed by Ms Gutierrez and others responsible for safety on the set.

Claiming that law enforcement agents were more interested in prosecuting their client than finding the source of a live round that killed the cinematographer.

In early 2024, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, weapons handler for the film Rust, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

The armourer was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Halyna, after she accidentally loaded the gun with live rounds.

In the sentencing, New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said: “I find that what you did constitutes a serious violent offence, it was committed in a physically violent manner.”

“You were the armourer, the one that stood between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon.”

“But for you, Ms Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother.”

Hannah’s lawyer requested probation, but it was denied, and the full 18 months were given.