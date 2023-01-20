Alec Baldwin vows to fight involuntary manslaughter charge over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has vowed to fight two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 42-year-old was tragically killed on the set of Rust in New Mexico back in October 2021, after a prop gun Alec was holding went off during a rehearsal.

New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed on Thursday that the actor will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, alongside the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

In a statement, the actor’s lawyer Luke Nikas said the charges “distort Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” he said.

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

A lawyer for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also said that she “is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter.”

“These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts.”

“We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

The family of Halyna Hutchins have welcomed the charges in a statement issued on their behalf by lawyer Brian J Panish.

They said: “We want to thank the Santa Fe sheriff and the district attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.”

“Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law.

“We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”