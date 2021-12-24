Alec Baldwin thanks fans for their ‘best wishes and strength’ following fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has thanked fans for their “best wishes and strength” following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The 42-year-old was tragically killed on set in New Mexico back in October, after a prop gun Alec was holding went off during a rehearsal.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor said “not a day goes by” that he does not think of the death of Halyna.

He said: “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all those people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers and so forth.”

“So many great sentiments from so many people, I got hundreds of emails from friends and family and colleagues and people… to send me strength and good wishes. I am very grateful for that.”

“I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course for everyone who’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us because someone died so tragically.”

“I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by that I don’t think about that. (I’m) just trying to move forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time.”

“I feel very awkward, going through this it’s been very difficult and I want to say happy holidays,” Alec continued.

“I hope you are as lucky as I am in one department and that is to be home with your family. I don’t have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to these people who sent me good wishes.”

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old broke down in tears as he spoke about the incident during an ABC News Special.

During the televised interview, Alec insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Halyna.

Recalling the day of the shooting, which occurred on set in New Mexico on October 21, Alec said he was rehearsing a scene with Halyna, who was directing his every move.

“She’s guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle,” he said. “I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit.”

In order to get the shot, the actor said he needed to cock the gun – but not fire it.

“I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off,” he recalled.

When asked if he pulled the trigger of the gun, Alec replied: “No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

The actor said he “would go to any lengths to undo what happened”, but insisted he doesn’t feel responsible for Halyna’s death.

“Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might’ve killed myself if I thought that I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly,” he confessed.

“I don’t know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

“I feel that… someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said.

Alec also said he doesn’t believe he will face criminal charges over the incident.

The 63-year-old said he was told the gun was “safe” by crew members in charge of checking weapons, and insisted he has “nothing to hide”

“I’ve been told by people in the know… that it is highly unlikely I would be charged with anything criminally,” he told viewers.

The investigation is still ongoing.