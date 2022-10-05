Alec Baldwin reaches settlement in Halyna Hutchins’ wrongful death lawsuit

Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement in Halyna Hutchins’ wrongful death lawsuit.

The actor accidentally shot the mother-of-one while they were filming Rust in October 2021.

According to a statement from Halyna’s widower Matthew, he will be an executive producer on the film and receive a portion of the portions.

According to CNN, Matthew’s statement read: “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”

He added that production will resume on the film in January 2023 with the “original principal players”.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Alec’s attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement to Page Six: “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Director Joe Souza said involving Matthew in the production of Rust are part of his own “attempts to heal”.

“Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started,” he said. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”