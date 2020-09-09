Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome fifth child

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their fifth child together.
Hilaria, 36, announced the exciting news this morning by sharing a photo of them with their newborn on Instagram.
She captioned the post: “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name.”
Alec and Hilaria already share four children – Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2.
Hilaria announced she was pregnant again back in April, after she suffered two miscarriages last year.
Sharing a video of her listening to their baby’s heartbeat, Hilaria wrote: “Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel.”
“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again,” she added.
