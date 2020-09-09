The couple are over the moon

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome fifth child

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their fifth child together.

Hilaria, 36, announced the exciting news this morning by sharing a photo of them with their newborn on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name.”

Alec and Hilaria already share four children – Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2.

Hilaria announced she was pregnant again back in April, after she suffered two miscarriages last year.

Sharing a video of her listening to their baby’s heartbeat, Hilaria wrote: “Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel.”

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again,” she added.

