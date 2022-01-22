Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton reveals he’s checked into rehab after split announcement

Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton has revealed he’s checked himself into rehab, just hours after they announced their split.

The couple confirmed their separation on Friday, after 13 years together and three years of marriage.

Paul has since told fans he’s checked into a treatment facility to protect his sobriety.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 50-year-old wrote: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that Alan and I have jointly decided to end our marriage.”

“This decision has been very difficult for us both and we part ways with great memories and continued love and friendship for each other as we go our separate ways.”

“As part of my own journey, I proactively checked myself into a rehabilitation facility at the turn of the new year in order to get the help and support I need during this challenging time,” he continued.

“This was not an easy step to take, but I know it is the right one going forward. These last couple of years have been challenging to say the least, as they have been for so many others. But I remain deeply committed to my journey of sobriety and strength.”

“We ask for privacy during this challenging time, but I thank you all for your kindness and support. Peace and love.”

Paul has had a very public battle with alcoholism over the years.

Last year, the 50-year-old sparked concern when he posted a photo of himself with a black eye, and told a fan “we had a bad row”.

Paul later revealed he caused his own black eye by punching himself in the face.

At the time, Paul apologised to Alan on Instagram by writing: “I’m feeling very fragile at the minute and would like to say that Alan would not and has never hit me and I’m devastated that he has to deal with this today.”

During an interview with The Sun, Alan revealed Paul had fallen “off the wagon”.

“While I was away filming on location the past few weeks, Paul fell off the wagon and started drinking again,” he said.

“When I arrived back home from Wales, Paul was covered in scratches and bruises from a drinking binge.”

“We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better, which is our number one priority right now.”