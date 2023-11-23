Alan Carr ‘finds love’ with hairdresser – two years after split from husband Paul Drayton

Alan Carr has reportedly “found love” with hairdresser Callum Heslop.

The comedian, 47, is two decades Callum’s senior.

The couple are thought to have gotten together earlier this year, and have already enjoyed a sun-soaked Italian holiday.

Callum also joined Alan on his US comedy tour this month, and was introduced to his close pal Adele, who has reportedly invited them to spend Thanksgiving with her.

A source told The Sun: “They have a really nice friendship and that has been the base for a relationship to blossom.”

“They see a lot of each other and Callum took a break from work to head to the States with Alan.”

“He meets celebs through his job, so isn’t fazed. It takes a lot to introduce a partner to someone as famous as Adele but she couldn’t have been friendlier.”

The news comes nearly two years after Alan announced his split from his husband Paul Drayton after 13 years together.

A statement released by Alan’s representative in January 2022 read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.”

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Alan and Paul tied the knot in 2018, and their marriage was officiated by the comedian’s close friend Adele – who hosted their wedding at her home in Los Angeles.