Alan Carr claims he’s ‘most hated man in the UK’ as he flees to the US ahead of the Celebrity Traitors finale

Alan Carr has claimed he’s the “most hated man in the UK” after it was revealed he’s fled to the US ahead of the Celebrity Traitors finale.

The comedian is one of the two Traitors left ahead of the Thursday finale, alongside singer Cat Burns.

Speaking to Heart radio hosts Olly Murs and Mark Wright at their pop-up studio, Alan confessed that “everyone hates him” and that he needed to get away, hoping on a flight to Orlando to avoid the heat.

“I’m the most hated man in the UK. I’ve had to come here to Orlando to get away from it. Everyone hates me,” Alan joked.

“I just needed to get away because it’s stressful murdering every day. My Christmas card list is getting smaller and smaller.”

The trio then joked that Alan should head to the Harry Potter world at Universal Studios and buy a cape for Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

“Have you bought your Speedos for Volcano Bay? Well, I saw YouTube. I might wear them under me cloak,” he joked.

“Their cloaks are quite similar to the Traitors,” Mark added.

The confession comes after it appeared Paloma Faith and Alan Carr had “buried the hatchet” after the singer extended an olive branch amid rumours the pair had fallen out.

Following her stint on the Celebrity Traitors, the singer confessed that she was “devastated” that she had been chosen to be murdered first on the series, especially by close friend Alan Carr.

And it appeared that the animosity still existed after Alan appeared to ignore her pregnancy announcement on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith)

However, despite rumours, the pair have appeared to have made up, as Paloma shared a Halloween throwback post of the former Chatty Man host.

The singer posted a video of Alan dressed as one of the twins from The Shining, as she’s heard asking him: “Alan what happened to you? What did my daughter do?”

Alan replied: “She threw a slug at me and then she basically set a rat on me which I have spoken to the police, it’s a hate crime.”

Paloma captioned the video: “We no longer feel guilty @chattyman happy Halloween throw back,” as Alan reshared the clip, writing: “Haha! I think we’re even now!”

The 49-year-old recently addressed his decision to kill Paloma during an appearance on the Life’s A Beach podcast, hosted by DJ Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim.

“I’m killing people willy nilly – I’ve got a real taste for it. I killed Paloma Faith. She’s not happy about it,” he said.

Norman pressed him by asking, “Aren’t you mates with Paloma?” to which Alan replied, “Well, I was…” “She said, ‘If you were a real friend, you wouldn’t have killed me’. But I said, ‘I’m the Traitor! The show’s called The Traitors – it does what it says on the tin’,” Alan explained. “There’ve been a few little ‘TikTok-y’ things where she says I’ve let her down because I killed her in plain sight.”