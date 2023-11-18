Al Porter is rumoured to be ‘the next host’ of The Late Late Show

A new report has revealed that comedian Al Porter could potentially be the next host of The Late Late Show.

Patrick Kielty is the current host of the late night talk show after Ryan Tubridy announced his departure from the beloved show back in May.

The Down native is the fourth presenter to host the show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and most recently Ryan Tubridy.

The Irish Mirror reported that Patrick had signed on for a three-year deal to host the show and it is currently unclear whether this will be extended.

Speculation has now started with regards to who could be next in line to step into Patrick’s shoes.

An inside source has told The Irish Mirror: “Al has been entertaining audiences at sell-out shows since he returned back to showbiz. He was never found guilty of anything. So why couldn’t he (host The Late Late Show).”

“He’s one of Ireland’s top comedians and after six years out of the limelight, Al is proving he can still make people laugh,” the source added.

The Tallaght native was one of the biggest stars of Irish TV, radio and stage until 2017, when he took a step back from the public eye after a series of allegations were made against him.

The former Blind Date Ireland host was accused of assaulting a young man at a venue in Dublin back in 2016, but prosecutors officially dropped their case against him in November 2019.

Al made a return to the spotlight last year after posting a lengthy statement on his official website about the allegations and his “disappearance”.

The comedian then revealed he contemplated “ending it all” after stepping away from the spotlight.

In an interview with The Sunday Independent, the comedian admitted there were months where he “didn’t even get out of bed, and longer [periods] when I didn’t leave the house” after the allegations.

The 30-year-old said: “Everything I’d ever done in the past was erased, bulldozed, and anything I had imagined for my future had turned to dust. Your head goes to such dark places, and that’s when I was thinking, ‘I need to end it all’.”

“Everything happened extremely quickly… I was totally overwhelmed, totally unprepared in terms of maturity and I didn’t understand or know how to deal with it.”

Al then decided to step back from his work and the public eye, admitting that if he didn’t he was “going to be dead”.

He explained: “It hadn’t even been discussed. Nobody had raised it. I wrote on a piece of paper, ‘I quit everything’. And underlined it and handed it over. And nobody had asked for that to happen yet. I walked away.”

“I could have been pushed eventually, but I didn’t hang around to find out. I knew if I tried to weather it publicly, I was going to be dead. I couldn’t do it. I was on a knife-edge.”