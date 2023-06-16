Ad
Al Pacino becomes a dad again at 83

Al Pacino has become a father again at 83.

According to PEOPLE, the legendary actor has welcomed a baby boy, a son named Roman, with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Roman is Pacino’s fourth child, but his first with Alfallah.

Al Pacino with his girlfriend Noor

The Hollywood star is already father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex Beverly D’Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, whom he shares with Jan Tarrant.

According to reports, Al and Noor have been together since April 2022.

The 29-year-old works in the film industry, and previously dated Mick Jagger.

