AJ Pritchard ‘confirms romance with model’ – weeks after splitting from Abbie Quinnen

AJ Pritchard appears to have confirmed his romance with model Zara Zoffany, just weeks after his split from Abbie Quinnen.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro broke up with Abbie last month after four years together, and has recently been spotted hanging up with Zara.

In photos published by MailOnline, AJ was spotted packing on the PDA with Zara in London on Tuesday, rubbing her back and leaning in for a kiss.

It is understood AJ and Zara met while appearing on the Channel 5 reality show The Challenge last month.

The sighting comes just days after Abbie broke her silence on her “devastating” split from AJ.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday about their split for the first time, the 25-year-old said: “I’m completely devastated and my world has fallen apart.”

The 25-year-old claimed: “AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him I thought we would be together for ever. He has been the biggest disappointment to me.”

“This has knocked my confidence after my accident and I need to rebuild myself now. AJ was my world and I didn’t recognise the guy who was breaking up with me.”

Abbie insisted everything was fine between her and AJ until he flew to South America last month for The Challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zarazoffany🧿 (@zarazoffany) She said: “A few weeks back AJ and I went on a romantic holiday to Turkey, it was so lovely. We’ve always been madly in love. We spent every moment together possible. We had so many plans.” “We were talking about getting engaged next year, looking at buying houses, how many children we wanted, which schools they’d go to. That’s why when it happened it came completely out of the blue.” “AJ was nervous about going away to film as he wasn’t able to prepare for it as much as other ones he had done like I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity SAS. Before he left we had a really emotional goodbye. We hugged for hours and shed tears.” Abbie continued: “I knew we weren’t going to see each other for three weeks so I went on holiday with my family. At first we were FaceTiming every day, like normal, then he had the phone taken away from him to do the TV show.” “I was missing AJ lots, but knew he’d be focused on the show and doing amazingly, like he always did on these things. When he eventually got his phone back he seemed different. He wasn’t calling as much and seemed distracted.” The dancer claimed she caught AJ messaging Zara and that when she confronted him about it, “he was completely cold with me”. Abbie said she moved into the spare room of their home for a few days, and that AJ then moved back into his family home to “clear his thoughts”. They met again a few days later in a park to talk, with Abbie claiming: “He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he no longer loved me and didn’t want to be with me any more.” “After ­everything we had been through together as a couple I thought that he would at least be upset that we were parting. He was acting as if I was a stranger. It was so hurtful and it broke my heart how cold he was. I was baffled and still am.” AJ’s rep did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment. AJ and Abbie’s split came just weeks after Abbie detailed how her horror accident earlier this year affected their relationship. The 25-year-old suffered third-degree burns after a blazing wine bottle exploded in her face back in January, as she attempted to film a life hack video with her beau. Speaking to The Sun in August, Abbie said: “There were times when I would find AJ hysterically crying from guilt and helplessness [after the accident] and that would really upset me.” “It definitely did affect our relationship but I think mostly for the better as it showed me just how much he cared and loved me,” Abbie continued. “He’s been by my side every step of the way and even now he comes to every single laser, micro-needling or PRP appointment with me, which I am so grateful for! He’s always there holding my hand.”