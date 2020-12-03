AJ Pritchard addresses ‘tension’ between him and Shane Richie on I’m A Celeb

AJ Pritchard addresses ‘tension’ between him and Shane Richie on I’m A...

AJ Pritchard has finally addressed the “tension” between him and Shane Richie during his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The professional dancer was voted off the show on Wednesday night, alongside Olympian Mo Farah.

During his appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday morning, the 26-year-old said he and Shane had “two different standards” when it came to washing dishes.

AJ said: “Yeah washing up… I am not going to lie, my pans and Shane’s pans were two different standards, but we all ate in the clean pans afterwards and that is all that matters!”

However, AJ insisted they all got on, and said his campmates were a “great bunch of people”.

The former Strictly star also addressed reports that he was told off for trying to smuggle mushrooms from the Castle Coin Challenge into camp.

The dancer said: “When you read out the dinner menu and you can’t pronounce or even understand what any of the vegetables are, let alone the fruit, and let alone the meat half the time!”

“When you hear and see a mushroom in a challenge even if it may be rotten, it becomes more enlightening in your eyes. Desperate times, desperate measures!”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.