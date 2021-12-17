AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing final

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have been forced to pull out of the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The pair will be unable to take part in Saturday’s grand final as AJ has not recovered from an injury.

Announced the news on Instagram, Kai wrote: “This is very hard to put into words but I’m going to try. I want to let you know that sadly mine and AJ’s journey on Strictly Come Dancing has come to an end and we wont be competing in the final this Saturday.”

“I am absolutely gutted that AJ and I wont get to finish our journey on Strictly the way we would’ve wanted to,” he continued.

“The last 12 weeks with AJ have been amazing, she has been the perfect student, hardworking, dedicated and talented and I am sending her all my love and best wishes for a quick recovery.”

“I truly have made a friend for life in her and can’t wait to take to the dance floor with her again when she is fully recovered.”

“It has always been a dream of mine to join the the amazing cast of Strictly Come Dancing every since I was a kid, but to come in on my first season and be partnered with an amazing person like AJ and have the experience I have had is more than I could have ever imagined.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved over the last 13 weeks and at times I really felt like I was dancing with a professional dancer,” Kai wrote.

“I want to say a big thank you to every one on the show, from my fellow professionals, the celebrities, the judges, production, the costume, lighting and design department, the dance team and all the amazing people that work behind the scenes who help make Strictly the show it is.”

“Lastly I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported AJ and myself week in and week out, your support has been amazing and truly unforgettable. You know who you are. To Gio & Rose, Johannes & John I’m wishing you the best of luck for the weekend you guys are amazing, go out and smash it!!!”

In a separate post, AJ wrote: “I’ve had ultrasounds, MRI scans and x-rays. I’ve had two incisions to drain the inflammation around my ankle. I’ve injected local anaesthetic directly into my foot, I have been strapped up to an ice compression machine for days.”

“I’ve done all I can possibly do to get back on my feet for the @bbcstrictly Final, I even asked the docs if I could perform in a medical moonboot! But the fact is, I can’t stand on my feet let alone dance because I’ve torn my spring ligament.”

“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever.”

“You’re the best @kaiwidd and I know you were ready to be my human crutch on that dancefloor come tomorrow night. Gutted!” she continued.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home watching and supporting.”

“You’ve made this experience one to remember and I couldn’t be more grateful for your well wishes. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream of mine and I’m glad it came true.”

“Good luck to my partners in dance, @john_whaite & @Johannesradebe and @Rose.a.e and @perniceGiovann1. I will be cheering you all on (on one leg),” she added.