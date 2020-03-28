AJ and Curtis Pritchard reveal they want to be the ‘next Ant and Dec’

AJ quit Strictly Come Dancing earlier this week to pursue his dream of being a presenter

AJ and Curtis Pritchard reveal they want to be the ‘next Ant...

AJ and Curtis Pritchard want to be the next Ant and Dec, as they try to make it as TV presenters.

The 25-year-old shocked fans by quitting Strictly Come Dancing earlier this week, to purse his dream of being a TV host with his brother Curtis.

Speaking to The Sun, AJ confessed: “We would love to be that presenting duo, like them.”

“We want to bring our brand — that all-singing, all-dancing Saturday night style of family entertainment, a bit like Bruce Forsyth.”

Explaining why he decided to quit Strictly after four years on the show, the professional dancer said: “I want to have my own brand and there were things I couldn’t do because of the Strictly brand and the time involved.”

“It took up six months of my life, some days I would work 18-hour days because I was dancing and choreographing. I didn’t have a life and I wanted to be able to do more.”

“I want to show people what I’m about — not just, ‘Here’s my celebrity partner this year that I’m going to showcase.'”

“I did have to turn down things in the past, which I was upset about sometimes, but I understood I was part of Strictly Come Dancing. Now I am going to pursue things I didn’t have the time for. It’s the right move,” he said.

“It’s a relief to finally quit. If I didn’t further my development now, while at my peak mental well-being, I would regret it.”

“I’ve loved the series I’ve done but I wouldn’t want to do it again and again until I felt like it was too much for me. I would rather have great memories. If I do the same thing each year, that feels like I am sat on a shelf, and mentally that wouldn’t be wise.”

“Some people may think I’m crazy leaving the biggest show on TV. I could have stuck with it for the rest of my working life, but it’s not what I wanted.”

AJ also admitted that he’s been thinking about quitting the show for a long time.

“Every single year I thought, ‘How the hell am I going to get out of bed to keep going?’ — because of the sheer energy levels,” he confessed.

“You would do 18-hour days, mentally there is a lot of stress on you and you’re on TV every day. It kills you.”

“I won’t miss Monday morning rehearsals in a freezing studio at 8am. I will happily never do that again. There’s a lot of strain, both physically and mentally.”

“People see the 90 seconds of our dance but we start rehearsals at the end of July, then continue until Christmas. Nobody ever sees all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.”

“The best way to describe being a pro is a life coach. You deal with your partner, who has ups and downs, you really take on so much more than just dancing.”

“It’s dealing with your partner’s stress, nerves, anxiety, whether they have issues at home. You are exhausted by it. You get so close. The only thing that kept me together was thinking about all the people watching at home who you are making happy.”

“But I don’t regret joining one bit, as I’m really grateful for the experience and the platform its given me,” he added.