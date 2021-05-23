Videos of the brother's debut on the soap have gone viral

AJ and Curtis Pritchard respond to criticism of their acting in Hollyoaks

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have responded to criticism of their acting in Hollyoaks.

Strictly star AJ made his debut on the popular soap back in March, while his younger brother Curtis joined the show earlier this month.

The duo play twin brothers Marco and Jacob in the soap, and videos of their performances have gone viral on social media.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Curtis admitted he wasn’t aware that there were “keyboard warriors or trolls” commenting on their acting.

“Up to this moment I felt absolutely nothing about it because I hadn’t realised anybody had said anything,” the Love Island star said.

AJ added: “I’ve learned to go for the positives and not the negatives.”

“If someone’s got constructive criticism, 100% that’s great, but if it’s just negativity then it’s not something I’m going to waste my energy and time on that.”

Speaking about his time on the show, AJ said: “It was really weird because obviously it was a time in Covid and there was a lot of restriction from certain elements of it. It was really good to learn off all the professionals. I loved it, it was great.”

Curtis added: “I thoroughly enjoyed it, I just remember being so excited to be acting, actually having my lines and focusing towards something like that – I was super excited.”

“Let alone to be in Hollyoaks, I’ve watched Hollyoaks since a kid… Then to actually stand on set with the actors that I watched a kid… It was quite a surreal moment actually.”

“I would say it was up there with things like performing in front of the Queen and stuff – it was kind of up there with that in a weird way because I don’t know it was a part of me.”

