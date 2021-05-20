Home Top Story AJ and Curtis Pritchard go viral AGAIN after making their acting debut...

AJ and Curtis Pritchard go viral AGAIN after making their acting debut in Hollyoaks

The brothers are playing twins Marco and Jacob in the soap

Sophie Clarke
AJ and Curtis Pritchard have gone viral for the second time since joining Hollyoaks.

Strictly star AJ made his debut on the popular soap back in March, with his younger brother Curtis joining the show earlier this month.

The duo play on-screen brothers Marco and Jacob in the soap, and their performances have caused quite the reaction on social media.

@datgeeza01How have they pulled this off?? #hollyoaks #eastenders #acting #funny♬ original sound – datgeeza01

After going viral for the first time on TikTok earlier this month, a new video went viral on the app on Wednesday, receiving over 628.6k views.

“What was you thinking Hollyoaks? Maybe the producer was drunk,” the TikTok user wrote alongside the clip.

@dlb93x#curtisandajhollyoaks #hollyoaks #annoying #cantact #fyp #foryoupage #cringe #itsanoforme 😂🙈

♬ original sound – 🌎 ✈️

Reacting to the clip on Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I don’t even watch Hollyoaks anymore but seeing the Curtis and AJ clips are KILLING me.”

Another tweeted: “the only thing getting me through atm is that video of aj and curtis on hollyoaks.”

