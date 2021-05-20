AJ and Curtis Pritchard go viral AGAIN after making their acting debut in Hollyoaks

The brothers are playing twins Marco and Jacob in the soap

AJ and Curtis Pritchard go viral AGAIN after making their acting debut...

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have gone viral for the second time since joining Hollyoaks.

Strictly star AJ made his debut on the popular soap back in March, with his younger brother Curtis joining the show earlier this month.

The duo play on-screen brothers Marco and Jacob in the soap, and their performances have caused quite the reaction on social media.

After going viral for the first time on TikTok earlier this month, a new video went viral on the app on Wednesday, receiving over 628.6k views.

“What was you thinking Hollyoaks? Maybe the producer was drunk,” the TikTok user wrote alongside the clip.

Reacting to the clip on Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I don’t even watch Hollyoaks anymore but seeing the Curtis and AJ clips are KILLING me.”

Another tweeted: “the only thing getting me through atm is that video of aj and curtis on hollyoaks.”

I don’t even watch hollyoaks anymore but seeing the Curtis and AJ clips are KILLING me. — Amanda Enstone (@AmandaMoo90) May 20, 2021

more curtis and aj hollyoaks scenes going viral i can't do this again pic.twitter.com/69Qawd6zgL — ً (@julietsperi) May 20, 2021

Right I don’t watch soaps at all so can someone please confirm that the scenes I’m seeing of AJ and Curtis on Hollyoaks are all some sort of parody? This can’t be the actual show surely? — Shannon Ann Parker (@remembermedaily) May 20, 2021

Curtis and Aj Prichard making an appearance on hollyoaks just to get people re make their scene and take the piss on tiktok is brilliant 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚🦩 (@Elleshajadex) May 19, 2021

the only thing getting me through atm is that video of aj and curtis on hollyoaks — liv ☭ (@livsteph_) May 17, 2021