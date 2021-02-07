This will be their first major acting gig

AJ and Curtis Prichard confirm they are joining THIS popular soap

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have confirmed they are set to join Hollyoaks.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro and his Love Island star brother will play on-screen twin brothers in their first major acting gig.

Speaking to The Sun about their roles, AJ said: “I can’t believe we will be featuring on Hollyoaks, we have grown up with the show on TV and it’s always been one of our favourite serial dramas.”

“Our characters are fantastic, and we can’t wait for everyone to see how we bring them to life.”

Curtis added: “I am so excited to be working with my brother AJ on a show we grew up watching! I am also excited to continue our journey together with Channel 4 and E4.”

A source told the publication: “AJ and Curtis are thick as thieves, and look identical, so playing a pair of twin brothers will be no issue at all.”

“They hope it’ll show a different side of them to one viewers of Strictly and Love Island have seen already.”