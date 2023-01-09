Airport security officer hoping to meet his ‘future wife’ on the winter series of Love Island

Shaq Muhammad has joined the line-up for the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

The popular dating show will return to our screens on January 16, with host Maya Jama at the helm.

Shaq, 24, is an airport security officer from London who is hoping to meet his “future wife” on the show.

He said: “I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships. So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the Villa.”

When asked if he falls in love quickly, Shaq replied: “My family and friends would say I do. I’m the type of person that wears my heart on my sleeve.”

“If I find someone I click with, I fall very hard, very fast. Sometimes that can be a bad thing. I’m a very emotional person. It can be a blessing and a curse.”

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.