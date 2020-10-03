Ailbhe Garrihy shares stunning wedding snaps to mark one year anniversary with Ruairdhi Hehir

The longtime loves tied the knot in Doolin last year

Ailbhe Garrihy shares stunning wedding snaps to mark one year anniversary with...

Ailbhe Garrihy has shared stunning wedding snaps to mark her one year wedding anniversary with Ruairdhi Hehir.

The PR and talent manager wed her longterm love in Doolin last year, with her well-known sisters Aoibhin and Doireann acting as her bridesmaids on the day.

Taking to Instagram this morning to pay tribute to her husband, Ailbhe wrote: “1 year @ruaidhrih ❤️ Happy Anniversary to my best friend.”

“Thank you for always being you, and the most amazing Dad to our little Seán💙

“We’ve had an eventful year to say the least and if I’ve learned anything from our first year of marriage it’s that we’re one hell of a team 💪🏼 Now, let’s celebrate! 🍾”

The couple welcomed their first child together back in August, a son named Seán.

Ailbhe recently admitted she will be “forever sad” her newborn son never got to meet her beloved grandad, Chris Droney – who sadly passed away last month.

