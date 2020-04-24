Ailbhe Garrihy reveals she’s expecting first child in heartwarming post

Ailbhe Garrihy has announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Ruairdhi Hehir.
She confirmed the news by sharing a sweet snap of her cradling her growing baby bump on Instagram.
Ailbhe captioned the post: “Our happy news #BabyHehir #5monthspregnant.”
Ailbhe married Ruairdhi last October in Doolin, and the couple hosted their wedding reception at Gregans Castle Hotel.
Ailbhe’s pregnancy news comes just weeks after she was left heartbroken by the death of her beloved dog Bobby.
The PR manager’s adorable Maltese sadly passed away after he was attacked by another dog while out for a walk.
