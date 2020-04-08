Home Top Story Ailbhe Garrihy reveals her beloved dog Bobby has passed away in heartbreaking...

Ailbhe Garrihy reveals her beloved dog Bobby has passed away in heartbreaking post

Kendra Becker
Ailbhe Garrihy’s beloved dog Bobby has sadly passed away.

Confirming the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post, Ailbhe said Bobby had been fighting for his life over the past few days after an “awful accident”.

Sharing a series of photos of Bobby, she wrote: “After an awful accident, Bobby put up a fight for his life the past few days.”

“Yesterday, he lost his battle and went to Doggy Heaven 💔.”

 

“Bob gave us an unforgettable 3 years of love, laughter and cuddles.”

“He lit up our lives every single day 💙 We will love and miss you forever Bob 💙 Sleep tight xxx,” she added.

Followers expressed their devastation for the Garrihy family, as they knew how much Bobby was loved by them.

 

Ailbhe and her sister Doireann regularly shared photos of the adorable Maltese, who would have turned 3 this summer.

Doireann shared Ailbhe’s post about Bobby this morning, and simply wrote: “We will love you forever Bob 💔.”

