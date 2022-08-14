Ailbhe Garrihy expecting second child with husband Ruairdhi Hehir

Ailbhe Garrihy is expecting her second child with her husband Ruairdhi Hehir.

The PR and talent manager announced the news via Instagram on Sunday evening, sharing a photo of her son Seán posing beside her baby scans.

She captioned the post: “Hands up if you’re gona be a big brother 🥰 Feeling beyond lucky to be expecting baby no.2 in early 2023 🤍”

Ailbhe married her longtime love Ruairdhi in Doolin back in 2019, with her well-known sisters Aoibhin and Doireann acting as her bridesmaids on the day.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son name Seán, in August 2020.