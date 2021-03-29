Home Top Story Aidan Turner ‘secretly marries’ Caitlin Fitzgerald after three years of dating

The couple starred as lovers in the 2018 film 'The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot'

Aidan Turner has reportedly secretly married his girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald, after three years of dating.

The Poldark star was first linked to the actress back in June 2018, after they starred as lovers in the fantasy film ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot’.

According to The Sun, the couple tied the knot in Italy, where Aidan has been filming his upcoming drama ‘Leonardo’.

A source told the publication: “The couple are both madly in love and couldn’t wait to get hitched when their schedules allowed.”

“They’re both very private and have kept the ceremony very much under wraps, but he has been seen taking lockdown walks with his wedding ring on show.”

