Aengus Mac Grianna has been sent home from Dancing with the Stars.

The newsreader and his pro dancing partner Emily Barker received the fewest votes from the judges, meaning their time in the competition has sadly come to an end.

Speaking after the show, Aengus said: “I’ve had a great time!”

Author Cathy Kelly was the first celeb to be sent home from the competition.

Last weekend, comedian Neil Delamere and his pro dancing partner Kylee Vincent received the fewest votes from the public, meaning they were sent home from the show.

Model Missy Keating, cyclist Nicolas Roche, jockey Nina Carberry, and presenter Gráinne Seoige, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and jockey Nina Carberry are still in the competition.

The show continues next Sunday from 6:30pm on RTÉ One.