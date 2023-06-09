Adrian Grenier welcomes first child with wife Jordan Roemmele

Adrian Grenier has welcomed his first child with his wife Jordan Roemmele.

The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post on Thursday, writing: “We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago.”

“In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar.”

“We couldn’t be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child.”

“We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one.”

Sharing their son’s unusual moniker, Adrian and Jordan continued: “All rejoice this gift to the world, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, our exquisite golden one, welcome earth side!”

Adrian and Jordan eloped in a romantic Moroccan ceremony last June.

Sharing the first photos of their special day, The Devil Wears Prada actor said at the time: “I’ve always been romantic. Since I was born I had a pure visions of love.”

“My essential core dreamed of one day being bonded with another. In fact I declared to my mother at the mere age of 8, ‘Mom, I am a one woman man!’”

“But like in any great love story I got off track. I was blinded and numb, lost in shadow. Afraid, cynical, surrounded by so many, but alone,” he continued.

“You came into my life and with a cosmic wallop upside my soul, and I was moved back to love,” Adrian wrote of his beloved.

“You shook me awake, and I remembered… I AM a one woman man. And you are my one woman.”

The couple matched in all-white attire, as Jordan donned a simple v-neck lace detailed dress and held a small bouquet of red roses.

Adrian and Jordan have been linked since 2017, but rarely share details of their relationship to the realm of social media.