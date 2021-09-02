Adrian Dunbar sweetly dedicates award to his mother – after she beats Covid

The actor was honoured for his role in Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar sweetly dedicates award to his mother – after she beats...

Adrian Dunbar paid tribute to his 89-year-old mother at the GQ Men of the Year awards on Wednesday night.

The Line of Duty star won the Television Actor of the Year award at the ceremony, which was held in London.

During his acceptance speech, the Irish actor thanked Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, and his co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.

Adrian then said: “But I’d really like to dedicate this award to my 89-year-old mother Pauline, who beat Covid last week.”

The 63-year-old has played Superintendent Ted Hastings on Line of Duty since 2012.

Check out the full list of winners at the GQ Men of the Year awards below:

Band Of The Year – Wolf Alice

– Wolf Alice BOSS Breakthrough Actor Of The Year – Kingsley Ben-Adir

– Kingsley Ben-Adir BOSS Leading Man Of The Year – Paul Bettany

– Paul Bettany Deezer Breakthrough Music Artist Of The Year – Arlo Parks

– Arlo Parks Designer Of The Year – Brunello Cucinelli

– Brunello Cucinelli Game Changer Of The Year – Dame Vivienne Westwood

– Dame Vivienne Westwood Heroes Of The Year – Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

– Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Icon – Sacha Baron Cohen

– Sacha Baron Cohen Inspiration Of The Year – Gareth Southgate

– Gareth Southgate Jaguar Outstanding Achievement Of The Year – Team GB & Paralympics GB

– Team GB & Paralympics GB Legend – Sir Anthony Hopkins

– Sir Anthony Hopkins Maddox Gallery Artist Of The Year – Beeple

– Beeple Outstanding Contribution – Bobby Gillespie

– Bobby Gillespie Peroni Nastro Azzurro Breakthrough Designer Of The Year – Harris Reed

– Harris Reed Solo Artist Of The Year – Ed Sheeran

– Ed Sheeran Standout Performance Of The Year – Regé-Jean Page

– Regé-Jean Page Television Actor Of The Year – Adrian Dunbar

– Adrian Dunbar Writer Of The Year – Quentin Tarantino