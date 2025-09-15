Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt dominate the 2025 Emmy Awards: Here’s the full list of winners

The 2025 Emmy Awards took place on September 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, which honours the best in television, was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Irish actors Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell, and Ruth Negga were all nominated for this year’s Emmy Awards, but sadly missed out in their respective categories.

The big winners on the night were Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt.

Adolescence nabbed six awards in the limited series categories, while The Studio and The Pitt triumphed in the best comedy and drama categories respectively.

Apple TV+ comedy The Studio became the most awarded comedy ever in a single year at the Emmys and with the awards won at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys.

It also broke the record for the most wins in a first season with 13 trophies – including best comedy series.

Seth Rogen also won best actor, writer and director for a comedy series.

Meanwhile, medical drama The Pitt won three awards, including best drama series and two acting awards.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt – WINNER

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio – WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Best limited or anthology series

Adolescence – WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Talk series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – WINNER

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Writing for a variety series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER

SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio – WINNER

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy – Andor – WINNER

Joe Sachs – The Pitt

R Scott Gemmill – The Pitt

Dan Erickson – Severance

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Mike White – The White Lotus

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a drama series

Janus Metz – Andor

Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt

John Wells – The Pitt

Jessica Lee – Severance

Ben Stiller – Severance

Adam Randall – Slow Horses – WINNER

Mike White – The White Lotus

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Philip Barantini – Adolescence – WINNER

Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver – The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin

Nicole Kassell – Sirens

Leslie Linka Glatter – Zero Day

Directing for a comedy series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors – WINNER

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – WINNER

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Britt Lower – Severance – WINNER

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry – Severance

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

James Marsden – Paradise

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER

John Turturro – Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear