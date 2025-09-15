Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt dominate the 2025 Emmy Awards: Here’s the full list of winners

The 2025 Emmy Awards took place on September 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
The ceremony, which honours the best in television, was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.
Irish actors Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell, and Ruth Negga were all nominated for this year’s Emmy Awards, but sadly missed out in their respective categories.
The big winners on the night were Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt.
Adolescence nabbed six awards in the limited series categories, while The Studio and The Pitt triumphed in the best comedy and drama categories respectively.
Apple TV+ comedy The Studio became the most awarded comedy ever in a single year at the Emmys and with the awards won at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys.
It also broke the record for the most wins in a first season with 13 trophies – including best comedy series.
Seth Rogen also won best actor, writer and director for a comedy series.
Meanwhile, medical drama The Pitt won three awards, including best drama series and two acting awards.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best drama series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt – WINNER
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER
Best comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio – WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Best limited or anthology series
Adolescence – WINNER
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Talk series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – WINNER
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER
Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Writing for a variety series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Variety special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER
SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert
Writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio – WINNER
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows
Writing for a limited or anthology series
Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER
Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy – Andor – WINNER
Joe Sachs – The Pitt
R Scott Gemmill – The Pitt
Dan Erickson – Severance
Will Smith – Slow Horses
Mike White – The White Lotus
Scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Directing for a drama series
Janus Metz – Andor
Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt
John Wells – The Pitt
Jessica Lee – Severance
Ben Stiller – Severance
Adam Randall – Slow Horses – WINNER
Mike White – The White Lotus
Directing for a limited or anthology series
Philip Barantini – Adolescence – WINNER
Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver – The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin
Nicole Kassell – Sirens
Leslie Linka Glatter – Zero Day
Directing for a comedy series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – WINNER
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Reality competition program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors – WINNER
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – WINNER
Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Lead actress in a drama series
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Britt Lower – Severance – WINNER
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Supporting actor in a drama series
Zach Cherry – Severance
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
James Marsden – Paradise
Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER
John Turturro – Severance
Supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Lead actress in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Lead actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear