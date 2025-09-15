Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the 2025 Emmys

Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old star of Adolescence, has made history by becoming the youngest male to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

The British actor, who portrayed Jamie Miller in the widely praised drama, stood out in a series that swept several categories.

His co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty, along with director Philip Barantini, also took home Emmys for their contributions to the show.

Adolescence, which topped Netflix’s most-watched list earlier this year, tells the gripping story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate.

Praised for both its compelling subject matter and technical innovation, the show featured each episode filmed in a single, continuous take.

Despite having no prior acting experience, Cooper, who was only 14 during filming, beat out seasoned actors like Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story), Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), and his Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters to win the coveted award.

In his acceptance speech, Owen said: “It’s just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here.”

“So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.”

The series’ thought-provoking themes sparked widespread conversation about misogyny and online safety, both in the UK and globally.

The series took home six awards in total, including Best Overall Anthology or Limited Series, and Outstanding Writing.

Before the ceremony, Cooper had a memorable surprise when acting icon Jake Gyllenhaal walked in unannounced during his press interview.

Jake Gyllenhaal surprises Adolesence’s Owen Cooper before the Emmys 😭 pic.twitter.com/qKEwi1iD80 — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025

The American actor, who was up against Stephen Graham for Best Actor for his role in the Presumed Innocent remake on Apple TV+, hugged Owen and handed him a small gift: a “lucky duck.”

“I made this movie [Brokeback Mountain], and I got nominated for an Academy Award, and a friend of mine sent me this before. Something just like this,” he explained.

“It’s just a ‘Lucky Duck’ to keep in your pocket. To give you a little bit of luck.”

Other notable winners on the night included Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire The Studio, which dominated the comedy categories with wins for directing, writing, and Outstanding Actor, as well as Best Overall Comedy Series.

The Pitt, a medical procedural drama, claimed Best Drama Series, with stars Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa winning awards for Best Actor and Supporting Actress, respectively.

In a historic moment, Severance star Tramell Tillman became the first Black man to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Co-star Britt Lower also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in the same category.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver scooped up two prizes, including Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earned the award for Outstanding Talk Series, despite its controversial cancellation earlier this year.

The show’s host was visibly emotional during his acceptance speech, in which he said: “And that’s related to love, because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it.”

In addition to the winners, the ceremony paid tribute to stars we’ve lost in the past year in its In Memoriam section.

Among those honoured were Dame Maggie Smith, musicians Ozzy Osbourne and Quincy Jones, Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg, and director David Lynch.