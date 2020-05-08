Adele’s UK trainer insists her transformation was never about getting ‘super skinny’

Adele’s UK trainer has insisted her transformation was never about getting “super skinny”.

The 32-year-old embarked on a fitness journey last year, and in an Instagram post earlier this week, the singer showed off her slimmed down figure.

Fans were stunned by her incredible transformation, but her post sparked a wider conversation about fatphobia – as some argued that we shouldn’t be applauding her for losing weight.

Responding to people’s comments on Instagram, Adele’s UK-based trainer Pete Geracimo said: “As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss.”

“In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms.”

“She never undermined her God-given talent by reducing herself to expose her flesh or be the over the top sexy vixen to sell albums. She let her voice do the talking, or should I say singing!” he continued.

“She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!

“When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery.”

“When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule,” Pete explained.

“In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.”

Addressing Adele’s split from her husband Simon Konecki last April, Pete said: “It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version.”

“She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and ‘is sweating!’ I could not be prouder or happier for her!”

“This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo [her son].”

“She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you.”

“It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around,” he added.

“Just think, now that she is more fit and more fabulous, she might tour again! WIN-WIN!!!!”

