The singer previously announced her next album will be released in September

Adele’s manager has bad news for fans awaiting her comeback

Adele’s fourth album will not be released in September as previously anticipated, according to her manager.

The 32-year-old hasn’t released a new album in five years, following the release of her third studio album 25 – which featured hits such as Hello and When We Were Young.

Speaking to Music Week about Adele’s upcoming album, her manager Jonathan Dickins said: “It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.”

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet.”

“We have music, but we’re still working,” he added.

The Someone Like You hitmaker announced back in February that her album would be dropping in September of this year.

Adele let the news slip while performing at a friend’s wedding.

