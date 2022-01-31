Adele ‘trying to fix her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul’ after ‘a tough few weeks’

Adele’s relationship with boyfriend with Rich Paul is reportedly on the rocks.

The singer was first linked to the sports agent in July last year, when they were papped looking cosy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The couple then went Instagram official in September, after attending a friend’s wedding together.

But according to The Sun, it’s been a tough few weeks for the couple, and Adele is reportedly fighting to fix their relationship.

A source has told the publication: “Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained.”

“They barely saw each other at the beginning of the month because he was away for work and she was trying to focus on the Vegas show.”

“She was upset he couldn’t be there with her when things started falling apart with the residency and it made things difficult for them both. She needed him there, but he couldn’t because he has his own busy career too.”

“It was a very emotional and stressful time for her. Now they are spending some quality time together to try to save things,” the insider added. “They really like each other but it’s been a tough few weeks.”

Earlier this month, Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency just days before it was supposed to kick off.

Sharing the news in an emotional video on Twitter, Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

“Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I’m really sorry,” she continued.

“We’re on it right now. We’re going to reschedule all the dates and I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it needs to be.”

“It’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Her residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on January 21, following in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Sir Elton John, Madonna, and Mariah Carey.

These concerts would have been Adele’s first live gigs in five years, and the singer has only announced two other shows in London’s Hyde Park to promote her album 30.

The award-winning singer was supposed to perform two concerts each weekend from January 21 until April 16, and was forecast to make more than £500,000 per show.