Adele ‘to headline star-studded charity gig in aid of Ukraine’

Adele is reportedly set to headline a star-studded charity gig in aid of Ukraine.

Other musical greats including U2, The Rolling Stones, The Killers and P!nk have been linked to the line-up.

The concert is reportedly set to take place at Wembley Stadium on June 24 in support of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Other stars that have been linked to the line-up include Sir Paul McCartney, Florence + the Machine and Noel Gallagher.

A source told The UK Sun: “It’s going to be huge, properly A-list and on a global scale.”

“It’s something people have wanted to do for a while but a date has now been nailed down and booked at Wembley Stadium. Invitations to perform are going out thick and fast to the biggest names in the business.”

“Of course, there is an awareness that at relatively short notice many superstars will have prior commitments.”

The source continued: “But they’re optimistic that a number of those they’ve spoken to are already on board.”

“For bands like U2 and Bono, who are pretty outspoken about their views on war and conflict, it feels like a great opportunity to keep hammering home the severity of the situation out in Ukraine.”

“An event of this size can put real political pressure on the Russians, too.”

“The only slight downside is that the date clashes with Glastonbury so that rules out some big names but the final line-up is certain to be pretty special.”