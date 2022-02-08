Adele sparks engagement rumours at the 2022 BRIT Awards

Adele has sparked rumours she’s engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul.

On Tuesday night, the singer stepped out for the 2022 BRIT Awards, marking her first red carpet appearance in five years.

The 33-year-old looked incredible in a black velvet and tulle gown by Armani Privé, but fans couldn’t help but notice the massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The engagement speculation comes just days after Adele hit back at rumours her relationship with Rich is on the rocks.

Taking to Instagram last week, the singer set the record straight as she confirmed she will perform at this year’s BRIT Awards.

Alongside a photo of herself laughing, she wrote: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week. Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

“Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she added.

One fan commented on the post: “ADELE SAID RUMORS WONT HAVE IT THIS TIME 😤”, while another wrote: “And that’s how you clear it. 👏🏾”

The songstress was previously married to Simon Konecki, who she shares a son with, but the pair split in 2019.

Adele and Rich were first linked in July last year, when they were papped looking cosy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The couple then went Instagram official in September, after attending a friend’s wedding together.

Last week, The Sun reported that the pair were going through a rough patch, and that Adele was fighting to save her relationship with the sports agent.

A source told the publication: “Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained.”

“They barely saw each other at the beginning of the month because he was away for work and she was trying to focus on the Vegas show.”

“She was upset he couldn’t be there with her when things started falling apart with the residency and it made things difficult for them both. She needed him there, but he couldn’t because he has his own busy career too.”

“It was a very emotional and stressful time for her. Now they are spending some quality time together to try to save things,” the insider added. “They really like each other but it’s been a tough few weeks.”

Last month, Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency just days before it was supposed to kick off.

Sharing the news in an emotional video on Twitter, Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

“Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”