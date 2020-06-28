Home Top Story Adele shows off 7 stone weight loss – as she dances in...

Adele shows off 7 stone weight loss – as she dances in Glastonbury dress

The singer enjoyed a night in with boyfriend Skepta

Adele has shown off her 7 stone weight less, by dancing around in a dress she wore four years ago.

The Grammy-award-winning singer decided to have a boozy night in, and threw on the dress she performed in at Glastonbury back in 2016.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one revealed she was “five ciders in”, as she pranced around in the same dress she wore to the iconic festival.

Sharing a slightly blurry photo of herself dancing around her living room, the British singer was clearly living it up at home.

Adele posted a photo dancing on her Instagram page

And while it looked like Adele made the post herself, her boyfriend Skepta commented underneath: “Finally got your Instagram password lol.”

Over 26,000 fans commented on the post, praising the hit-maker for sharing such a real moment, as the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people at home.

