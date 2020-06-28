Adele shows off 7 stone weight loss – as she dances in Glastonbury dress

Adele shows off 7 stone weight loss – as she dances in...

Adele has shown off her 7 stone weight less, by dancing around in a dress she wore four years ago.

The Grammy-award-winning singer decided to have a boozy night in, and threw on the dress she performed in at Glastonbury back in 2016.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one revealed she was “five ciders in”, as she pranced around in the same dress she wore to the iconic festival.

Sharing a slightly blurry photo of herself dancing around her living room, the British singer was clearly living it up at home.

And while it looked like Adele made the post herself, her boyfriend Skepta commented underneath: “Finally got your Instagram password lol.”

Over 26,000 fans commented on the post, praising the hit-maker for sharing such a real moment, as the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people at home.