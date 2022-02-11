Adele shocks fans by making surprise appearance at London nightclub and pole dancing on stage

Adele shocked fans on Thursday night by making a surprise appearance at a nightclub in London.

The singer turned up at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven nightclub, and even got up on stage.

In photos and videos posted on social media, the 33-year-old looked like she was having the time of her life as she watched the show with a group of friends.

Dreams do come true

Tonight at G-A-Y @heaven

Look who came on stage to overrule @cherylholequeen

The incredible @Adele ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lbpxBHHh7P — Jeremy Joseph G-A-Y (@JeremyJoseph) February 11, 2022

Adele living her best life at the Heaven Night Club tonight. pic.twitter.com/fskhGsiDyS — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

Adele with Afie Ordinary, Cheryl Hole, Son Of A Tutu at the backstage of Heaven Night Club. pic.twitter.com/7hvc5zQbIw — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

Adele dancing to “I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry at the Heaven Night Club. pic.twitter.com/4olBTWZ26h — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

Adele stayed in the VIP section for most of the night, but then took to the stage alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

In a video posted online, the singer stunned in an all white outfit as she did a little pole dance on stage – causing the crowd to go wild.

An onlooker at the club told the Daily Star: “Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show.”

“After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there.”

Adele at the Heaven Night Club in London today.

pic.twitter.com/4YfQC18dkf — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

The mother-of-one recently returned to the UK to attend the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, where she took home three gongs for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

On the red carpet, the songstress sparked rumours she’s engaged to her sports agent beau Rich Paul, as she donned a massive diamond on her ring finger.

