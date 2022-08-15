Adele reveals she ‘definitely’ wants more kids – as she gushes over boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has revealed she “definitely” wants more kids, as she gushed over her boyfriend Rich Paul.

In a new interview with Elle UK, the singer also admitted she “absolutely” wants to get married again, but shut down rumours she’s engaged to Rich.

The 34-year-old said: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids.”

She also insisted: “I’m not married! I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married… I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

The Easy On Me singer added: “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it.”

Adele and Rich were first linked in July last year, when they were papped looking cosy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The couple have since moved in together, and they are currently renovating their home with a blended family in mind.

Adele shares nine-year-old Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019.

Rich has three children of his own, including a daughter in college.